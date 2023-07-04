The daughter of fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has been ordered to demolish a spa pool built in her garden after plans for the unauthorised building were thrown out by planners.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin applied in 2021 for permission to build a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

They said the L-shaped building would be used partly “in connection with The Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives”.

Planners gave permission but a subsequent retrospective application in 2022, for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool, was refused by the planning authority.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore Credit: Jacob King/ PA

In supporting documents, it was described as “a new building for use by the occupiers” of the home of Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore.

In a design and access and heritage statement, it was referred to as The Captain Tom Building.

Sir Tom raised £38.9 million for the NHS, including Gift Aid, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

He was knighted by the late Queen and died in February 2021.

Last year the charity watchdog opened a probe into the charity launched in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore - after identifying fresh "concerns" about his family's involvement.

The Captain Tom charity has stopped accepting donations while the inquiry is underway.

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council, the planning authority for the area, said on Tuesday that it received a planning application in August 2021 for the erection of a detached single storey building by the occupiers of the home of the Ingram-Moores and the Captain Tom Foundation.

It said this was approved.

In 2022, planners subsequently received a retrospective planning application for a “part retrospective erection of detached single-storey building (revised proposals)”, which was refused, the spokesperson said.

The council spokesperson said: “An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now-unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted before his 100th birthday Credit: ITV News

The PA news agency said it had approached Hannah Ingram-Moore for comment.

The Captain Tom Foundation said, in a statement to a national newspaper: “At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name.

“Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.”

