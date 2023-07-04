A post mortem examination is due to be carried out on a two-year-old girl after police were given a further extension to question two suspects in the case.

The toddler's body was discovered in a property in Sidegate Lane in Ipswich just before noon on Friday.

Officers arrested a man from Bedfordshire and a woman, of no fixed address, both aged 22, on suspicion of murder. They both knew the young girl, police said.

The pair were arrested in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday.

A second warrant for further detention was secured on Monday which will expire at around 2am on Wednesday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place into the death.

Police are still at the property.

A police spokesperson said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident, but police understand the distress this will have caused for many local residents.

"Uniformed officers have been conducting patrols in the vicinity of Sidegate Lane and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to approach them and speak to them."

Police believe the toddler's death is suspicious.

Suffolk Constabulary's Supt Jane Topping said: “I understand this incident will have shocked and alarmed many people."

She continued: “At this stage we are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident, however we ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”

