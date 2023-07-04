A man accused of being involved in a violent robbery at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish is facing a trial next year.

Jo Jobson, 26, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of robbery.

The defendant, who is in custody, was not present during a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Judge Tim Godfrey instructed that Jobson be brought to the court to enter his pleas on 13 July, setting a trial date of 26 February 2024 with a time-estimate of five to seven days.

Cavendish and his wife Peta were at their home in Ongar, Essex, when intruders broke in and stole items including two high-value watches and a Louis Vuitton suitcase on 27 November 2021.

Two men have already been jailed for the Cavendish robbery, and Essex Police want to speak to a fourth suspect.

Romario Henry, left, and Ali Sesay were sentenced to 15 and 12 years respectively for robbery. Credit: Essex Police

Mr Cavendish, who has recently announced his retirement from racing, described the terror he and his wife felt during the incident at their home.

Two men - Ali Sesay, 28 of Windsor Road, Croydon, and Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green in London - have already been jailed for a combined total of 35 years for their part in the crime.

After the conviction, Essex Police appealed for information about two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, in connection with the crime.

Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish was robbed at home in Essex. Credit: PA

George Goddard is still wanted in connection with the raid.

George Goddard remains wanted in connection with the raid on the Cavendish home Credit: Essex Police

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Essex Police on 101 and cite Operation Chamber.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know