Two charged with murder of two-year-old girl

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead in Suffolk.

The two-year-old child's body was found in a temporary housing unit in Sidegate Lane in Ipswich just after 11.45sm on Friday 30 June.

Scott Jeff, 22, of no fixed address but formerly of Bedfordshire and Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 22, also of no fixed address but formerly of Bedfordshire were arrested on Saturday in Bury St Edmunds. They were charged on Tuesday evening and will appear before Magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday morning.

Suffolk police said that the pair were known to the victim.

Police have confirmed that a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct regarding previous police contact with the deceased elsewhere.

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday morning, but police have said that more tests are required to determine how the girl died and that formal identification has not yet taken place.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to contact the Major Investigation Team, using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O42-PO1 or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 37/37749/23.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org