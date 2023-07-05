A drink driver who crashed into a garage then claimed he wasn’t driving has lost his licence.

CCTV showed a man driving a black Mercedes S-Class crashing into the front of a car repair garage.

Police were called to Townsend in Soham, Cambridgeshire just before 8pm on May 27.

Zdzislaw Kotula, 42, of Blackthorn Court, Soham, who was at the scene, initially told police it was his vehicle but it had been stolen.

Suspecting he wasn’t being truthful as they could smell alcohol, Kotula was asked to give a roadside breath test and blew 110 microgrammes.

This was more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Kotula was taken to hospital to be checked over before being transported to custody where he provided an evidential reading of 67 three hours after the collision.

CCTV evidence showed Kotula was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Kotula was banned from driving for 22 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

PC Ben Patten from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “It was a light, warm evening with people and children about and it was lucky those pedestrians or other road users were not hurt.

“There is no excuse for drink driving.”

