GPs have described experiencing more abuse than ever before, with one practitioner saying the attitude towards the profession among some patients is that "if I die, it's your fault."

As the NHS celebrates its 75th year, general practitioners have told ITV News Anglia that more investment is needed in community care - and revealed that some practices are turning cupboards into makeshift consultation rooms.

They also said they're experiencing more abuse than ever, as attitudes among patients sour.

As a result of working conditions, many doctors say they are now leaving the profession or changing how they work, like Dr Monica Simisola-Alabi, who is based in Luton.

She was once a salaried doctor but is now working on a freelance basis.

Dr Alabi said it's helped improve her mental health, but added that the abuse she and other doctors are receiving is getting worse.

Dr Monica Alabi, GP Credit: ITV News Anglia

She said: "I get abuse regularly, it's more now than I've ever seen. It's that sort of abuse if I die it's your fault, I smile saying it, but it's very very distressing and very painful."

At Lea Vale Medical Group in Luton, there are 32,000 patients registered. They come from a diverse range of backgrounds, and some have very complex healthcare needs.

Dr Shankari Maha said: "I'm going to be honest, it's difficult. I often hear people say oh you know we don't have enough doctors because they're all working part time."

On an average day, she said GPs will see around 40-50 patients, and in between appointments, they'll be following up on dozens of test results.

Dr Maha said: "I know some incredible people manage to do full time but I think part time is already a lot because every single day here is probably about 12 hours."

She added: "I often go home and put my daughter to sleep and then keep working until 1, 2 in the morning sometimes putting results away, and I do that because I care."

Dr Nina Pearson says some of her team are working in converted cupboards Credit: ITV News Anglia

Those who've been working in the profession for years said investment is desperately needed.

Dr Nina Pearson, who has worked as a GP for almost 40 years, said they desperately need more investment into the infrastructure of the buildings they're working out of.

Dr Pearson, GP Partner at Lea Vale, said: "We're working in rooms that aren't actually ideal for what they're meant to be, some of our team are working in converted cupboards, which is not ideal.

"At times we are juggling our ability to run as many clinics and sessions as we would like to because there isn't the space to put them."

A report by the Royal College of General Practitioners has shown the number of full time GPs has fallen in recent years, yet the population is increasing and health problems are getting more complex.They are calling for more investment, and patients to better understand the importance of self care, to allow them to focus on those who really need their help.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know