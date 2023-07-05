A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after he fired a gun at two men outside a pub on New Year's Eve.

Liam Campbell, 25, from Rockingham Way in Stevenage and Charlie Kettle, 25, from Pembridge Gardens in Stevenage had been drinking at the Our Mutual Friend pub when they got into an argument with two men and a woman.

St Albans Crown Court heard that Campbell threw a glass that hit a woman inside the pub.

Then, a short time later, the altercation spilled out into the street where Campbell was seen firing a gun at the men twice before fleeing the scene with Kettle.

The pair were arrested later, with Campbell being found at an address in Welwyn Garden City and Kettle being found at an address in Suffolk.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also seized along with laptops and mobile phones.

Hertfordshire Police said they are now forming part of an ongoing investigation into gangs and drug related crime in the town.

A jury found Campbell guilty of attempted murder, and he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition, and ABH.

Kettle was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both men will be sentenced on 8 September at St Albans Crown Court.

Det Con Chris Jones said: "We will not tolerate the carrying and use of unlicensed firearms in this town.

"Luckily, no one was injured as a result of this incident, but there was a clear intent to cause harm and in a public place on one of the busiest times of the year, where local residents were celebrating New Year’s Eve.

"I hope this sends a very clear message to those whose lifestyle involves thecarrying and use of weapons, that you are not welcome in Stevenage, and we will doeverything we can to make sure we keep you off our streets."