Teens accused of murdering 82-year-old grandmother have bail extended

Two teenagers accused of murdering an 82-year-old grandma in her own home have had their bail extended.

Joy Middleditch died after two raiders burst into her home in Grayson Avenue in Pakefield in Suffolk in March.

Ms Middleditch was found the next day, lying on the floor.

She was described as being conscious but in a serious condition.

She was taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment, but died in the early hours of Monday 27 March.

On Friday 31 March two teenagers, aged 15 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police searching the garden of a bungalow in Pakefield. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The pair were subsequently released on bail, pending further enquiries. Their bail has now been extended to 28 August.

Police believe that the burglary took place during the hours of darkness sometime between Friday 24 March and early Saturday 25 March.

They are renewing their calls for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them using the online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O10-PO1 or by calling 101 quoting the reference 37/17537/23.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

