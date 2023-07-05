Three people in hospital after car smashes into house

Play Brightcove video

A car has smashed through the front of a house and three people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Arlesey in Bedfordshire just after 1.30am, when a black BMW ploughed into a living room wall.

One person had to be rescued by fire crews, and two people were treated by medics before being taken to hospital.

Paramedics described the injuries as 'serious, but not life-threatening'.

The crash in High Street, Arlesey. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A number of houses had to be evacuated as a precaution while gas engineers worked to determine if the destroyed house was safe.

A spokesperson from East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.38am with reports that a car had crashed into a house in the High Street in Arlesey.

"Three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team and a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Three patients were transported by road to the Lister Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Three people were taken to hospital. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In a statement, a spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 1.40am on 5 July to an incident on Arlesley High Street.

"Crews from Stopsley, Shefford and Biggleswade attended a road traffic accident involving five vehicles.

"There were three casualties, one rescued by rescue equipment. Two casualties treated by medics. "As the accident involved a house, the gas board came along and capped the gas and a structural engineer was on scene. Scene safety was left the police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know