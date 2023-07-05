A hospital which admits it is nearly full is hoping a new unit can alleviate pressure on its overrun A&E, after record numbers of patients visited the emergency department.

The Chief Executive at Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH) said they had seen record numbers at their A&E - and said the NHS needs to change to cope with rising demand.

Joe Harrison, Chief Executive at MKUH said: "We've just had our busiest ever day in our Emergency Department, we would normally see about 300 people through our department - we saw 472 people through the department that day - mainly due to breathing difficulties brought about by the high pollen count and hot temperatures."

Bosses are hoping that investment in a new unit, which opened last year, will help cut numbers in A&E by around 30%.

The Maple Centre treats around 1,000 patients a month and offers 'same-day' emergency care to those who don't require life-saving urgent care.

Patients say the centre feels less stressful and is cutting back on waiting times.

Sophie and Tony Crannage Credit: ITV Anglia

Sophie Crannage went to A&E when she was struggling to breathe. She expected to be sat there for hours but was sent to the Maple Centre.

Ms Crannage, 36, said: "Within about an hour I've had bloods taken, I've had an ECG, I've had a cup of tea…so I'm just waiting for my blood results, so I can see a doctor."

Her partner Tony Crannage, 35, said: "Normally, when you go to A and E, you're sitting there for hours, you're on plastic chairs - in here, Sophie's got a nice comfy chair, it's not like the hustle and bustle, it's really relaxed, so that Sophie can be calm."

The 7 day a week unit aims to see patients within an hour and get them home within four.

Patients can't just walk in, they must be referred by an urgent care centre, GP, 111, Ambulance or A&E.

Elisabeta Wabara, Ward Manager, Maple Centre Credit: ITV Anglia

Elisabeta Wabara is the Ward Manager at Maple Centre. She says they're aiming to cut pressure in other areas by changing the way they deal with emergency care.

"We are aiming, at the moment, to take around 30% of the A&E patients and see them in our unit, so we will be able to give A&E a chance to see the sickest patients in there."

Doctors say it's becoming even more important to provide the most appropriate care for patients.

Dr Dinesh Kumar, Consultant at Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: "I think this is the future of the NHS, the reason I say that is, we try to see people same day and discharge them same day."

"It gives us a flow, the beds are not blocked and a patient gets the same treatment that they would get as an inpatient, they are more happy to sleep in their own bed, they are more happy to go back and look after their kids."

As the NHS marks its 75th birthday, NHS leaders say change is key to survival.

Mr Harrison said: "We have to find better ways of looking after our patients so that they don’t need all of the beds that we currently have.”

“Looking back over the last 75 years, we’ve seen the NHS change significantly, we know that we’ll have to continue and increase that pace of change if we’re going to maintain our abilities to look after all of the people that need our help and care over the next 75 years.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know