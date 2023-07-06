Police will trial facial recognition technology at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix for the first time as they look to boost security and prevent protests.

The UK's largest sporting event is taking place at Silverstone, Northamptonshire, this weekend, as more than 450,000 people are expected to attend.

At the 2022 race, Just Stop Oil protestors invaded and sat on the track - leading to six convictions in a trial earlier this year.

Northamptonshire Police are keen to highlight the extra security measures they are implementing to prevent the same happening at this year's race, after recent climate change protests at flagship sporting contests including Wimbledon, the Ashes Test, and the World Snooker Championships.

Armed officers, search teams and disruption officers will be at this weekend's race, as well as the use of automatic number plate recognition and live facial recognition (LFR) technology.

It is the first time that LFR has been deployed outside of the South Wales and Metropolitan Police areas, with the force stressing it will only be used to fight crime.

The LFR technology scans faces with a camera to match biometrics against those held on a watchlist.

The list is generated by the police and focuses on those who pose the greatest risk of danger to the wider public.

The watchlist does not just include protestors, as it includes suspects who are wanted for offences or have an outstanding warrant for an arrest issued by the courts, those who pose a risk of harm to themselves or others and vulnerable missing people.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Credit: PA

Any images that trigger alerts are deleted immediately after use or within 24 hours, while the images and biometric data of people who do not trigger an alert will automatically be deleted from the system.

Det Supt Richard Tompkins said: “We have many years of experience leading the policing operation at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix however, with more than 450,000 expected to attend this year’s prestigious motor racing event, we simply cannot afford to become complacent.

“Each year brings its own challenges and to manage any incident, we have a robust policing plan in place which will see a large police presence in and around the circuit and wider venue as part of a multi-layered security operation, including the use of ANPR and LFR technology.

“Our priority will always be to protect the public while relentlessly pursuing those people who are determined to cause harm in our communities, and it is therefore important we embrace and use new technology to help us achieve this."

Uniformed officers and plain-clothed detectives will patrol the circuit, campsites and surrounding roads.

Det Supt Tompkins added that visitors should be "extra vigilant" and contact Northamptonshire Police if they see anyone or anything which looks suspicious.

