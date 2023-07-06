Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer

A dedicated policing team that has been targeting anti-social behaviour like drinking, littering and graffiti, claims it is already seeing results in a busy town centre.

The Kestrel patrol team has been operating in Ipswich since January, as part of the 'Safer Streets' initiative funded by central government.

“When I arrived in January in the town centre with my team, on a day like this, you would actually see quite a lot of groups, quite a lot of anti-social behaviour and there was an increase, you know, particularly around violent crime" said Sgt Rocky Hussain.

"However, now six months on, it is not resolved 100%, but it is a massive reduction in that.

"A lot of people have actually moved away from the town because they know they can not get away with it.”

The dedicated policing team have been a visible presence in the town for months. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Almost £1.6m has been spent on local initiatives to reduce crime involving the local police, borough and county councils.

"We have seen an 18% reduction in the crime types that we were targeting, but it is not just about arresting people" said Supt Andrew Martin from Suffolk Police.

"Ultimately there is a cause that has led to these issues and it is only by all coming together in looking at what cause in the first place we're going to stop it.

"Otherwise arresting someone is just going to be this permanent cycle.”

The funding is given to police forces by the Home Office to make the region's streets safer Credit: ITV News

The borough council have been engaging with communities in Ipswich and local businesses are also involved.

One of the schemes is the town’s 'bar watch' where local pubs and clubs work with police and the council with a town link radio system, warning each other of any problems.

“You get to know the other landlords and ladies, which is really nice, and the problems they are seeing and it could be close to what you are seeing in your venue" said publican Amanda Fisher.

"We can then communicate with every venue and the police are involved and it is all being watched by CCTV so we have got eyes and ears out there" she added.

