The mother of a two-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with the toddler's murder alongside her partner.

Suffolk Police discovered the body of the girl at a property in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, just after 11.45am on Friday 30 June.

Two people - the mother of the child and her partner - were arrested in Bury St Edmunds the following day in connection with her death. They have both been charged with murder.

Scott Jeff and Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, both 22, of no fixed address and formerly from Bedfordshire, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 5 June.

Later that day they appeared at Ipswich Crown Court, before being remanded in custody pending a crown court hearing on Monday 9 October.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found further tests were required and formal identification of the toddler has not yet taken place, Suffolk Police said.

They also confirmed that a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct regarding previous police contact with the deceased elsewhere.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know