A pilot has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a plane crash.

Police were called at around 5.15pm on Thursday after a light aircraft crashed in the grounds of Heveningham Hall in Suffolk.

It is believed the pilot was attempting to land the plane and no one else was on board the plane.

Road ambulance crew and Suffolk Fire and Rescue also attended. Emergency services are still at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off while officers deal with the incident. The Air Accident Investigation Branch has also been informed.

