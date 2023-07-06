A police officer accused of sexually assaulting three people has appeared in court.

PC Ben Poole, aged 23, and based at Great Yarmouth Police Station in Norfolk, is alleged to have inappropriately touched two women and one man.

The officer, who has been suspended from work, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His charges relate to an incident on October 1, 2022, in Norwich.

It follows an internal investigation by Norfolk Constabulary.

No plea was entered and the case will be heard at Ipswich Crown Court on August 2.

