A pensioner has rode a motorbike, worked in a chip shop and sheared sheep after setting himself ninety challenges to complete before his ninetieth birthday .

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston in Norfolk, set himself the bucket list to raise money for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, Norwich, before he turns 90 on 4 December.

Having tackled 65 of the challenges so far, Mr Metcalf said he is having the time of his life taking part in activities ranging from clay pigeon shooting to bell ringing.

The 89-year-old "loves" rock sweets and spent Thursday morning having a go at hand-making the confectionary at Potters Rock Factory in Great Yarmouth.

Mr Metcalf said: "Absolutely fantastic. I never realised the different aspects to [making rock].

"I've really enjoyed, it's been a wonderful day.

"The most exciting bit was rolling it."

Mr Metcalf rolling rock at the Potters Rock Factory in Great Yarmouth. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The rock factory first opened in 1935, within a few years of Mr Metcalf being born.

After showing him the ropes, owner Steve Potter said: "The lad is an absolute star, he's been really good and had a go at everything we put to him.

"If I get to that age and can do anything near what he's done then I'll be doing well."

The Gorleston man's completed challenges so far include visiting bell ringing at a church, visiting Sizewell power station in Suffolk, cooking in a fish and chip show, judging at a dog show, shearing a sheep, and visiting the sea life centre in Great Yarmouth.

Reflecting on the challenges, Mr Metcalf said: "They've all been my favourite.

"Riding on the back of the Harley Davidson was superb and feeding the turtle at Sealife in Great Yarmouth was superb."

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice is being funded by the community, such as fundraisers like Mr Metcalf.

It is "so close" to opening, according to the hospice's head of funding, as it fundraises for the final £250,000.

Hugo Stevenson said: "Malcolm is an amazing supporter and it's his love for life that's encouraged him to take on these 90 challenges.

"It's brilliant. He's such an enthusiastic individual and everyone who meets him just gets inspired by his activities."

Mr Metcalf's fundraising has previously seen him take on an epic journey across eight European countries in 22 days.

