A teenage boy has admitted stabbing a 17-year-old at a nature reserve.

Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam in Cambridge, on 19 November.

A four-week trial was due to start at Huntingdon Law Courts but on the 5 July, a 17-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

A second 17-year-old boy from London, who also cannot be named, has now pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and affray.

Jesse Nwokejiobi was 17 when he died at the Cambridge beauty spot. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

James Heath, 45, from Harston, also appeared in court and pleaded guilty to assisting an offender. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The court offered no evidence against Helen Heath, 37, from Harston, who was due on trial for the same charges.

They will all be sentenced on 1 September.

Det Chief Insp Iain Moor said: “I hope these admissions in court will provide some closure to Jesse’s family.

“Our thoughts are with Jesse’s family at this difficult time.”

