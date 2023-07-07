The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore is appealing against a demolition order for a spa pool in her garden.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin applied for permission to build a "Captain Tom Foundation Building" in the garden of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, in 2021.

The building was approved to be used "in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives", but later revised after a larger building containing a spa pool was built.

The retrospective application was refused by Central Bedfordshire Council, as it described the building as an "unsympathetic and dominating structure".

A demolition enforcement order was issued for the “now-unauthorised building”.

Ms Ingram-Moore is appealing the decision, with reports suggesting this is partly due to not wanting to rebuild a tennis court.

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised millions of pounds for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

As a result of the controversy following the demolition order, the Captain Tom Foundation said on Tuesday it would not seek donations, and was closing all payment channels, while the Charity Commission carried out an inquiry.

Amid the controversy, Ms Ingram-Moore posted a snap on Instagram of her family enjoying a sunny holiday abroad.

In a design and access and heritage statement in the initial planning application, the building was referred to as The Captain Tom Building.

In refusing the retrospective application in November 2022, Central Bedfordshire Council said the building would cause "unacceptable harm" to the site of a Listed Building because of its size and design.

The council said: "[The building] would lead to an overdevelopment of the site comprising an unsympathetic and dominating structure that fails to represent the informal open character of the site and lacks the due subservience.

"It would represent an incongruous urbanising addition at odds with the character of the site and the surrounding area."

Sir Tom raised £38.9 million for the NHS, including gift aid, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

He died in February 2021.

ITV News Anglia has approached Hannah Ingram-Moore for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know