Police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of a couple in their 60s.

Stephen and Carol Baxter were found dead at their home in West Mersea in Essex in April.

Police originally said the deaths were "unexpected but not suspicious" but have now arrested three people after toxicology reports.

Mr Baxter, 61, and Mrs Baxter, 64, were discovered unresponsive at their home in Victory Road on 9 April.

The bodies were found in the couple's house in Victory Road

Police and paramedics were called at 1.30pm but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest opening into their deaths at Essex Coroner's Court heard a provisional cause of death for Carol Baxter was combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia.

A provisional cause for Stephen Baxter's death was given as cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication.

A police spokesman said initially their deaths were being treated as unexpected and not suspicious and they were working to establish the circumstances around their deaths.

As a result of an extensive investigation and toxicology analysis, Essex Police said two men and a woman had been arrested in order to gain comprehensive accounts from them.

A woman and a man have been released on bail while other inquires are conducted.

One man remains in custody for further questioning.

Police are appealing to anyone who has not already come forward with information on the couple’s movements over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, April 7, 8 and 9.

A spokesman said: "We would specifically like to hear from anyone who saw Mr and Mrs Baxter, spoke to them or interacted with them on those dates, no matter how fleeting the encounters may have been."

Essex Police said they continue to remain open-minded as to how the couple died.

