Tributes have been paid to a much-loved teenager who died when a car she was travelling in crashed on a flyover.

Ellie Jo Evers, 18, from Benfleet, was a passenger in the car when it crashed on the Pitsea flyover just before 2.30pm on 1 July.

No other cars were involved.

Her family said described Miss Evers as a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin.

They said: “She was a fun-loving, vibrant teenager with many friends who has been taken from us all too soon.

“Her tragic passing has left all of us heartbroken.

“We would like to express our thanks for the kind words and support we continue to receive.”

Three occupants of the car remain in hospital, one in a critical condition.

The others have suffered serious injuries.

Det Sgt Sam Nason is continuing to call for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Our inquiries into this tragic collision continue at pace.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Ellie Jo, who now need time and space to grieve and attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“We continue to offer support to them throughout this process.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with Essex Police.

