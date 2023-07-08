A man in his 40s is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed during a robbery.

The victim was approached by a gang of men at around 11:05am on Friday 7 July. The group asked the man for money before attacking him, stabbing him in the torso and then running away.

Now detectives investigating the incident, which took place in an alleyway between Dallington Park and Dallington Road in Northampton are appealing for witnesses.

The man was taken to University Hospital Walsgrave for treatment. It is not thought his injury is life-threatening.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and officers have been in the Dallington area conducting enquiries and community reassurance.

It comes just days after West Northamptonshire councillors unanimously backed a cross-party motion to clamp down on knife crime after a spate of stabbings in the town.

All 71 councillors present at a meeting at the end of last month backed calls for improved working between agencies.

In March 16-year-old Fred Shand was fatally stabbed close to the Cock Hotel junction in Northampton as he walked home from Kingsthorpe College.

Policer close to the scene of the stabbing of a University of Northampton student in April Credit: ITV News Anglia

Four weeks later University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, was stabbed near the campus on New South Bridge Road.

Last month, a man in his 40s was stabbed outside a KFC in Harborough Road in the town and taken to hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

And Last Saturday, July 1, a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed near the Bat and Wickets pub in Bailiff Street in Northampton.

Amongst the measures agreed by councillors, the authority will continue to promote the Community Safety Partnership and "bring forward initiatives to promote community engagement on community safety".

It will also seek to publish a strategy into serious violence by next January.