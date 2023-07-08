A man who died in a crash last month has been described as having “a huge heart and an immeasurable zest for life”.

Tom Clark, 26, from Saffron Walden, Essex, died after a single-vehicle crash on the A12 near Mountnessing about 3.30pm on 15 June.

His family said: “Tom was a joyful and adventurous young man.

“The generosity and kindness he extended to everyone he met is evident from the hundreds of personal tributes from around the world posted on social media since his death.

“He reached out to people and showed them friendship and support when everyone else had turned their backs and will always be remembered for his huge hugs and infectious giggle.

“His family and his partner have taken comfort from the outpouring of love and admiration for Tom, but ask that they be given privacy while they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.”

A 31-year-old man from Northamptonshire arrested in connection on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released on bail until 10 September.

A 30-year-old man from Northamptonshire arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with any dash cam footage or information about the incident.

