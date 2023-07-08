A council is on the hunt for flytippers who dumped large piles of rubbish by a roadside - twice at the same spot.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said more than 130 bags of waste were found along Hobland Road in Browston, Norfolk, in June.

The bags were full of building materials, including plasterboard, empty silicone containers, insulation, tiles, rubble and packaging.

A week later, more waste was dumped in the same place.

Piles of rubbish found in Browston, Great Yarmouth. Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Councillor Paul Wells slammed the fly-tipping incidents as an "outrageous criminal act".

He said: "These recent fly-tipping incidents are unacceptable and whoever carried out this outrageous criminal act must be held to account."

The maximum penalty for fly-tipping - under the Environmental Protection Act - is an unlimited fine and/or imprisonment.

The council is appealing for any information and is reminding people to check that anyone taking their waste has a proper licence.

Anyone who uses an illegal collector could be prosecuted and fined up to £5,000 if dumped waste can be traced back to them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know