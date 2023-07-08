A man has been charged with the murder of a husband and wife who were found dead on Easter Sunday.

Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were found at their home in West Mersea in Essex on 9 April.

Police originally said the deaths were "unexpected but not suspicious" but as a result of an investigation and toxicology analysis, two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday 6 July.

Luke D'Wit of West Mersea, Colchester has now been charged with two counts of murder Essex Police said.

The 33-year-old has also been charged with one count of possession of a Class A drug, and one count of theft.

Another man and a woman arrested have since been released on bail.

The bodies were found in the couple's house in Victory Road on Easter Sunday. Credit: East Anglia News Service

The couple were directors of Cazsplash, a firm which produces shower mats and bathroom accessories.

Det Insp Lydia George said: "This is a significant development in our investigation as we piece together the circumstances around the deaths of Carol and Stephen.

"I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to speak to us throughout this complex investigation."

