Police are carrying out extra high visibility patrols after reports of "connected" sexual assaults in a county town.

After two separate attacks in Bedford this week, police believe the incidents are linked and are searching for the person responsible.

On Wednesday, a teenager was sexually assaulted in Foster Hill Road at around 12.55pm.

On the same day, a second person - a woman - was sexually assaulted on the same road.

Det Sgt Amy Hawkes, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We believe these two incidents are connected and we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible.

“We understand incidents like these are distressing to the victims, but also to our wider community, and you will see an increased presence of officers in the area conducting high visibility patrols.

She added that a team of officers were supporting the victims.

Bedfordshire Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen something, or has dash cam footage.

