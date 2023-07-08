Police have cordoned of several roads in a rural village after reports that an unexploded bomb was found in a back garden.Workers were clearing a garden in Desborough Road in Hartford, near Huntingdon around 12.15pm on Saturday 8 July when they found the 'suspicious device' in a shed.

Cambridgeshire Police say a team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been called to deal with the explosive.

Police have cordoned off the area while they wait for the bomb disposal team Credit: Craig McPhearson

The cordon includes the junction of Mayfield Road and Desborough Road, and the junction of Desborough Road and Hartford Main Street (B1514).

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice

