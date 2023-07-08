A prisoner has admitted distributing so-called Islamic State radicalisation magazines.

Denny De Silva, 31, from Luton, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to disseminating two issues of Dabiq magazine in January 2021.

The online magazine was used by the so-called Islamic State terrorist group for Islamic radicalisation and recruitment.

De Silva intended to create direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism or convention offences.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiring with his sister Rahimah de Silva, also from Luton, and others to bring "mobile telephones and associated components" into prison between August 2020 and January 2021.

Rahimah De Silva, 24, pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy charge.

She appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey while her brother was on a video link from Frankland Prison, County Durham, on Friday.

The Luton woman was bailed and Denny De Silva remanded into custody ahead of their future sentencing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know