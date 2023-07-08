The RSPCA is looking to find new owners for a collection of Giant African Land snails who have arrived at the charity.

The Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch of the RSPCA took delivery of 20 baby snails from an owner who had become overwhelmed by their growing numbers.

The exotic pets are renowned for the rate at which they can multiply as they are hermaphrodites, which means they possess both male and female reproductive organs.

Now there are 14 left in its care after new homes were found for six of the snails.

The charity is hoping to find owners who can be diligent about tending their enclosure to ensure numbers do not spiral out of control. Credit: RSPCA

The animal charity says prospective owners need to undertake thorough research on the species, including the living space and conditions they require.

Chloe Shorten, the branch’s head of animal welfare, said: "They are not your average pet and not everyone will like them, but they can make fantastic, fascinating companions, and we will offer new owners help so they know how to provide for their needs.

“They do breed quickly and their enclosures need sweeping of eggs, so anyone taking them on would need to humanely dispatch the eggs to prevent them from multiplying."

Giant African Land Snails can grow to shell sizes of 18cm (7in) by 9cm (3.5in), making them the largest land snail species known.

But most of those at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch are much smaller baby snails.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know