A town centre has celebrated with LGBTQ+ community with a colourful parade weaving through its streets.

It is the seventh year that Northampton has held a pride celebration.

It is organised by the Northampton Pride Committee and WNC’s LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum.

For organisers it was an important chance to be part of an event showing solidarity with the community it represents.

The streets of Northampton were filled with colour as the parade passed through. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It is really important, it is all about acceptance, diversity and celebrating the LGBTQ community in Northampton and West Northants" said event organiser Aimee Luck.

"I think it is all about putting a spotlight on the community, showing how fabulous they are and wonderful, showing what support networks we have got in the town and just encouraging people to be themselves and feel good doing it."

The £8.4 million redevelopment of the market square meant the parade took an alternative route this year, heading to the University of Northampton's Waterside campus instead for stalls and live entertainment.

Thousands of people attended the celebration last year and organisers were hoping for the same this year.

