Formula One fan Simon Rayfield filmed Brad Pitt 'racing' for the new movie

Filming on a new Brad Pitt movie about the high-octane world of Formula One has started.

The Fight Club and Ocean's 11 star is on Britain to make an as-yet untitled film about the pinnacle of motor racing.

Fans in the stands captured the 59-year-old movie star driving laps of the Silverstone circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The star arrived at the Northamptonshire track on Friday.

Brad Pitt posed for pictures during his visit Credit: PA Images

A fictional Formula One team garage has also been set up for filming, and scenes are also expected to be shot during Sunday's race, according to US outlet Deadline.

Pitt is expected to race an adapted racing car, which Formula One recently teased as the black and gold APXGP, in the film.

Pitt has been getting up to speed in Formula Two machinery for two months - first at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and then at Silverstone.

In the film, the Fight Club star will play a driver who has come out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie and against the sport's biggest names.

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film and Formula One star Sir Lewis Hamilton will co-produce it alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Hamilton said: "There are nerves because it is something we've been working on for so long.

"We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what theessence of this sport is all about."

The star has been pictured spending time with some of the sport's biggest names.

It's not the first time that Hollywood has come to the region. In 2012 Ron Hward, who directed Apollo 13 came to Snetterton in Norfolk to make the movie Rush.

It dramatised the fierce rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda in 1976, and the crash that nearly claimed Lauda's life.

