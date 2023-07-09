Police have launched an arson investigation after items were placed through a flat's letterbox and deliberately set on fire.

Suffolk Police say it happened between 7.30am and 8am on Sunday 9 July, at a flat in Minden Road in Sudbury.

Firecrews manage to extinguish the blaze and evacuated residents of other flats in the building.

The targeted flat was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Police say a full investigation into the cause will now take place, but it is believed that items were placed through the letterbox and deliberately set alight, causing damage to the door and internal walls.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 39676/23.

