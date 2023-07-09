While it may be summer outside, an early taste of Christmas has come to one market town.

The Royal and Derngate in Northampton has launched it's Christmas panto which this year is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The cast all managed to get together for the first time and dress up in full costume, despite the warm weather for their publicity shots.

TV presenter, actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba, and actress and soap star Wendi Peters head up the cast.

Ore Oduba and Wendi Peters headline the show. Credit: Royal and Derngate

Chief Executive at Royal & Derngate Jo Gordon said: “It’s wonderful to have the chance to meet so many of our pantomime cast.

"As we continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Derngate auditorium, we’re delighted to have such a great cast and company assembled to help us make this pantomime a true highlight of our milestone year.

"I can’t wait until we have everyone back here to start rehearsals… Roll on Christmas!”

The photocall was the first time the cast had got together in Northampton. Credit: Royal and Derngate

The show will run from Friday 8 December until New Years Eve.

