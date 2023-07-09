Two people have been seriously injured in a dog attack.

Police were called to a house in Daventry in Northamptonshire at around 4:35pm yesterday afternoon.

Police managed to get hold of the dogs and then gave first aid to the two victims until ambulance arrived.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident and a man has been arrested.

There are no details as to the type of dog involved in the attacks.

It comes just two weeks after a teenage girl was injured in a dog attack in Cambridgeshire

Police have stressed that there is no risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000421425.

