A violent gang master who abused workers and treated them like slaves has been jailed for eight years.

Marian Mustafa recruited his victims by promising them work in the UK in Peterborough, despite not having jobs available for them.

The 54-year-old then controlled their ID documents, bank cards and PINs.

In interviews, one of the victims said he had been punched by Mustafa.

The other said he too was also assaulted by Mustafa who kicked him and subjected him to regular verbal abuse.

The defendant was arrested in July 2019 in Peterborough after an operation carried out by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority with Cambridgeshire Police.

Mustafa was charged, but absconded and fled to Romania.

When he returned to the UK in 2022 he was arrested.

Mustafa admitted charges under the Modern slavery act, of arranging or facilitating the travel of two individuals with a view to exploiting them when he appeared before Peterborough Crown Court on 6 July.

A judge at Peterborough Crown Court imposed a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order for 12 years, on the 54-year-old, of no fixed address but formerly of Granville Street, Peterborough.

Jen Baines, Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Mustafa exploited the victims through deception, debt bondage and violence to control their finances.

"He had total control of their bank accounts and made cash withdrawals without their permission.

“Unfortunately, this type of control where workers are driven into and then controlled by debt is a common tactic employed by traffickers.

"Once in the UK, victims are often left in helpless situations, trapped trying to pay off sizeable debts with no way of escaping."

If you have information that people have been trafficked into the UK and exploited for their labour, contact the GLAA by emailing intelligence@gla.gov.uk or by using the online reporting form.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know