Care home manager stole £39,000 from vulnerable resident

The manager of a care home who stole more than £39,000 from a vulnerable resident has been jailed for two years.

Flavia Skinner, 44, of Sussex Road, Kettering, admitted to a string of fraud offences involving those in his care at Berrywood Lodge Care Home in Duston in Northamptonshire.

Northampton Crown Court heard that over a period of four years, more than £39,000, had been taken from the victim’s bank accounts after she had taken advantage of him by taking his bank cards and setting up online payments to herself.

It came to light in 2019 after the victim's sister noticed that large amounts of cash were being withdrawn from her vulnerable brother's bank account and reported it to police.

The victim died in December 2022, just a few months before the case went to court.

Sergeant Mike Rogers from the Force’s Volume Fraud team said: "This was a long and protracted investigation, but the perseverance and attention to detail of the investigating officer has ensured justice for his family.

"The defendant in this case abused her position of trust to take thousands of pounds from the bank accounts of a very vulnerable individual who she should have been caring for and looking after their best interest.

"Instead, she chose to exploit him for her own personal benefit, a deceit which has now led to her being jailed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know