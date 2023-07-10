The family of a mother who vanished without a trace 19 years ago, say they fear 'someone's taken her away from us.'

Sandra Gant, 48, went missing on November 15, 2003.

The mother-of-four was last seen leaving a flat in Clacton-on-Sea late in the evening and was never seen again.

More than 19 years on, her three daughters, Michaela, Lauren, and Carrie have been speaking about their mum's disappearance to a podcast called 'The Missing.'

They said they have many unanswered questions, especially due to their mum's struggles with addiction and mental health making her particularly vulnerable.

Lauren Cheasley told the podcast: "How can someone disappear off the face of the earth and no one knows nothing?

"And then you feel angry because you think someone's hurt her or something. But then you are also still trying to work out what's happened.

"We kind of had the hope every time that something changed in the investigation or something else came up, you'd think, oh, they might actually get to the bottom of it."

Statistics from the charity Missing People show that around 170,000 people are reported missing every year in the UK.

That is one disappearance every 90 seconds- with many more unreported.

"Put yourself in our shoes and imagine what it would be like for you if you had 20 years without your Mum?" added Lauren.

"She's missed a lot in our lives. She's missed most of her grandchildren being born. She's missed weddings, you know, all the kind of stuff that you'd imagine that your mom would be at until you’re old.

"We believe it's because someone's taken her away from us and you know, we just want answers so that we don't have to keep wondering and making assumptions ourselves.

"We just wanna know the truth."

