An inquiry into a speeding train that saw passengers thrown from their seats has found that it was close to overturning.

A number of passengers were treated for minor injuries after the Lumo service from Newcastle to King's Cross sped through Peterborough station at 10.20am on April 17 last year.

A report from the government's Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), said that the train was travelling 51mph over the speed limit when it passed over three sets of points at Spital Junction at the northern approach to the station and that a number of wheels left the tracks due to the high speeds.It resulted in sudden sideways movements of the coaches, pitching passengers from their seats and sending luggage spilling out from overhead storage.

Photos show passengers being hit as luggage falls from overhead storage Credit: RAIB

The maximum permitted speed over the junction is initially 30mph (48km/h) reducing to 25mph (40km/h). The data recorder from the train indicated that the points had been traversed at a speed of 76mph (122km/h).

Andrew Hall, Chief Inspector of Rail Accidents said: "The overspeeding incident at Spital junction in April 2022, led to a number of minor injuries.

"Some passengers were thrown from their seats and some hit by luggage falling from overhead racks.

"However, the outcome could have been much worse, as analysis showed the train was close to overturning."

The 08:20 Lumo service from Newcastle to London King’s Cross Credit: RAIB

The report says that although the train did not derail, and no damage was caused, post-incident analysis has indicated that the train was close to a speed that would have led to it overturning, and it was likely that some of the wheels of the vehicles lifted off the rails.

Investigators said that the driver had not reacted to a signal they received on approach to the junction that was telling them to take a diverging route ahead with a lower speed limit.

RAIB found that Lumo had not assessed and controlled the risk associated with trains being unexpectedly routed on a slower, diverging route at this location and that it had not adequately trained the driver to prepare for this eventuality.

Network Rail had also neither assessed nor effectively controlled the risk of overspeeding at locations where there is a long distance between the protecting signal and the junction itself.

The investigation also found that half of the passenger injuries were as a result of falling luggage that had been stowed in the overhead racks.

RAIB has recommended that Lumo review its processes to ensure that it effectively controls the risk of overspeeding at diverging junctions and has asked Network Rail to identify junctions where there is a greater potential for overspeeding to occur and to work with operators to share information on the associated risks.

It also suggested that Network Rail and train operators to consider and implement risk control measures at those junctions and ensure that the risk of luggage falling from overhead storage is minimised.

It is the second recent case of speeding at the junction Credit: RAIB

RAIB also said that drivers need to maintain alertness when approaching junction signals.

It comes after another incident of speeding at Peterborough station had to be investigated in May.

Again, passengers were thrown from their seats on Grand Central's Sunderland to King's Cross train, that was travelling at double the speed limit.

Mr Hall said of the most recent incident: "As designed, the signal protecting the junction cleared from red to green and displayed an indicator showing which way the junction was set as the train approached.

"The risk associated with a train then accelerating to an excessive speed over the associated diverging junction, when the driver has an expectation of taking a through route with a much higher permissible speed, had previously been illustrated when a light locomotive derailed in similar circumstances at Bletchley in February 2012.

"The risk associated with particular junctions and drivers, varies with infrastructure configuration and driver expectation.

"It is therefore absolutely necessary that Network Rail and train operating companies work together to mutually understand and sufficiently mitigate risks of this type at specific locations, accounting for the rolling stock and operations involved."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know