Man who fell out of a Ford Galaxy on NDR roundabout dies in hospital

A man who fell from a car as it went round a roundabout has died.

The man in his 40s was a passenger in the back of a silver Ford Galaxy that was travelling round the North Walsham roundabout on the Broadland Northway A1270 on Saturday 1st July.

He fell from the car and suffered head injuries.He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he later died.

Norfolk Police said they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Sgt Andrew Smith at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/47189/23 or to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU@norfolk.police.uk.

