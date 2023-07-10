Police stop driver who stuffed his van with rolls of carpet

Police pulled over a van loaded with several rolls of carpet that were sticking out of the front passenger window and the back doors.

Officers in Luton spotted the dangerous load in Ashcroft Lane in Luton and stopped the driver, who drove off and collided with the wing mirror of a parked vehicle.

Bedfordshire Police said: "As the driver pulled to the nearside, he collided with a wing mirror of a parked vehicle (point proven in relation to the danger)."

He was reported, as this was "not one to be swept under the carpet", they said.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the owner of the car with the damaged wing mirror was located and both drivers exchanged details.

