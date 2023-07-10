Two arrested after dog attack released on bail

Two people who were arrested after dogs attacked two people on Saturday have been released on bail.

Police were called to a house in Ericcson Close in Daventry, Northamptonshire at around 4:35pm on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries after receiving first aid at the scene from emergency workers.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury has been released on police bail pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury has also been released on police bail.

Officers have not yet released any details on what type of dogs were involved in the attack, but say they were both secured by officers at the scene.

It comes just two weeks after a teenage girl was injured in a dog attack in Cambridgeshire

Northamptonshire Police have urged anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know