A restaurant where Benedict Cumberbatch enjoyed an ice cream described the Sherlock and Marvel star as a "wonderful chap".

The Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange actor was snapped tucking into an ice cream at The Galley, Woodbridge in Suffolk on Sunday.

The restaurant's owner said he was a "wonderful chap" and that his favourite flavour was mint chocolate.

In a post on Instagram, the Galley's Creamery and Deli said: "Benedict Cumberbatch loved black garlic & charcoal, Liquorice & Lavender, Peach & Jalapeños, fresh strawberry-cucumber-mint sorbet, but Mint & Chocolate ice cream was the winner!"

Cumberbatch swapped Hollywood for Woodbridge. Credit: The Galley Woodbridge/Instagram

Cumberbatch's surprise appearance in Suffolk follows a number of celebrities being spotted in the East of England.

Last week, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman ate waffles in Norwich, while TV presenter Timmy Mallett got a train from Felixstowe to Ipswich at the weekend.

Last year, John Travolta surprised shoppers at a Morrisons in Norfolk.

