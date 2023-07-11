Firefighters are tackling a large fire at an industrial estate.

Fire crews and police have been at the scene in Baldock Industrial Estate, on London Road on Tuesday evening.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is near the town's Tesco supermarket and it had "multiple resources in attendance".

Roads nearby are currently closed and people have been asked to avoid the area.

Neighbours are advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know