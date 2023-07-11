A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of a married couple found dead in their coastal home.

The bodies of Stephen Baxter, 61, and 64-year-old Carol Baxter, were discovered at a house in Mersea Island in Essex on April 9.

Mr and Mrs Baxter were directors of Cazsplash, a firm which produces shower mats and bathroom accessories.

Officers initially treated the deaths in Victory Road as "unexpected and not suspicious", but decided to change approach after an "extensive investigation and toxicology analysis".

Two men and a woman were then arrested on July 6, Essex Police confirmed.

The bodies were found in the couple's house in Victory Road on Easter Sunday. Credit: East Anglia News Service

Luke D'Wit, 33, of Churchfields, West Mersea ,was charged with murder, possession of a Class A drug and theft.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday via video-link from Chelmsford Prison.

The bearded defendant, who has receding brown hair and wore a yellow and grey fleece, remained seated throughout the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name.

A provisional trial date was set for February 12 2024, with a time estimate of three weeks and the venue to be confirmed at a later date.

D'Wit was remanded in custody, with a further hearing set for September 25 at the same court.

A woman and a man have been released on bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know