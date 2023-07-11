Robbers beat a man with a hammer and covered him in a corrosive liquid before stealing his electric scooter.

The 34-year-old victim was hospitalised with serious injuries after the attack on 8.15pm on Sunday.

He was riding his scooter close to the King George playing field in Paget Road in Cambridge when two men in dark clothing approached him.

One of them pulled out the hammer and battered him repeatedly over the head while the second man threw a liquid over him that caused him to blister.

They made off with the scooter, worth around £2,000.

The victim suffered injuries to his head, face, arms and legs and needed hospital treatment.

Cambridgeshire Police have described the attackers as being in their early 20s, one wearing a balaclava and one with blond hair.

Both were wearing dark clothing at the time.

The scooter is a black Kaabo Wolf Warrior 11 with red trim.

Detective Constable Matthew Lander, said: "This was a terrifying attack for the victim, who sustained serious injuries.

"Anyone with information about the incident, those involved or the whereabouts of the scooter, should contact police as soon as possible via the online webchat function or 101, quoting reference number 35/51385/23."

