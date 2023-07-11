A man in his 20s is missing after a boat carrying several people sank on the broads.

Hemsby Lifeboat said it was called at 9.45pm on Monday night to reports that a small vessel had sunk near Burgh St Peter in south Norfolk, near Beccles.

Several people managed to get to safety, but a man is still missing.

Police, the fire and ambulance service, coastguard teams and the coastguard helicopter have been searching for the man throughout the night and into the morning.

Hemsby Lifeboat said in a Facebook post: "Despite the best efforts of all agencies involved and a well-executed and collaborative search, there was no sign of the casualty. Agencies stood down at 04:00 with a view to resuming the search later in the morning under better conditions.

"Hemsby Broads Rescue took that opportunity to make one last attempt at locating the casualty, to no avail, and so returned to the Waveney River Centre to recover the rescue boat and return to base for the usual washdown and other administration.

"We thank all those involved in this joint operation for their tireless efforts through the night and to our crew.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know