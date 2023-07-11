Man tried to lure teenage girl into car after village fair

A teenage girl was accosted after a village festival by a man who tried to get her into his car.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses after the young girl reported being harrassed by the man after Capel Fest in London Road, Capel St Mary on Saturday 9 July.

The girl said as she was leaving the community event, a black man with a slim face aged between 20 and 30 approached her in a white car.

She said he told her to 'get in' several times before trying to block her path.

The girl told police that she shouted at him and ran into a field to get away, but that she believes he then approached two younger girls.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any relevant information to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/39939/23.

