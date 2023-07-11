A science and technology teacher caught with thousands of child abuse images was also found to have sexually assaulted one of his pupils almost 20 years ago.

Google sent a report to the UK's National Crime Agency in November 2021 after noticing that Mark Langford from Beccles in Suffolk had child abuse material on their platform.

The 55-year-old was immediately arrested and further investigations revealed that as well as possessing abuse images, he had also groomed and sexually abused a 15-year-old pupil while teaching at a school in Lowestoft between 2004 and 2006.

NCA officers found a letter that Langford had wrote to the victim in April last year, instructing her on what to say if she was ever questioned about the abuse by an investigator.

It read: "Before you talk to them, please remember that it is his job to convict me – please do not give him any accidental ammunition against me.

"You can tell him you know I’m a porn addict, and that I was arrested for having indecent images of children.

"Don’t forget the “arrested for” bit – don’t say I did it, or that I confessed to you, because that might drag you into court as a witness. I don’t know if it will, but that’s not a question I dare ask him."

Five of his devices were forensically examined and found to contain a total of 2,718 indecent images of children in categories A-C (A being the most severe).

A further 199 prohibited images and 109 extreme images were also found.

Langford had exchanged images on various peer to peer sites and accessed a cloud-based storage platform used by paedophiles to trade child sexual abuse material.

Officers also recovered a number of online chat logs in which he spoke with other paedophiles about sexual abuse, including conversations about child rape, encouraging others to sexually abuse their children and how he needed levels of pain and humiliation to be inflicted on women and children to satisfy him sexually.

He also gave tips to others on where to find child sexual abuse material online.

Langford taught at Suffolk and Norfolk secondary schools from 1996 until just after his arrest, at which point he was employed by a free schools trust which runs schools in Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and Saxmundham.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, 10 July where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges including indecent assault, indecency with a child, perverting the cause of justice, indecent images of children offences (making, possession and distribution) and possession of extreme pornographic images.

Langford was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 25 September.

NCA Operations Manager Holly Triggs said: "Mark Langford grossly abused his position of trust. In short, his offending was despicable and manipulative.

"This was evident from the way he attempted to coerce his victim into lying about his offending and the explicit conversations he had with other paedophiles online.

"The NCA will continue to protect children by identifying those offenders who pose the highest risk and ensuring they are held accountable for their actions."

Langford was dismissed by his employer in January last year.

