Staff at a mental health trust fell asleep while on duty and some of them were supposed to be keeping an eye on patients.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust - which is facing a separate inquiry over the deaths of about 2,000 patients - has been told it must improve.

According to data from the trust, there were 20 incidents of staff sleeping on duty in the last seven months of last year.

And on acute wards for adults and psychiatric intensive care units, five patients described staff falling asleep at night.

The Care Quality Commission has dropped the trust's rating from "good" to "requires improvement" after inspections in November and January.

One patient reported a staff member falling asleep while they were supposed to be carrying out an “enhanced observation with the patient kept within line of sight”.

During this observation, it was intended that the worker could “engage with, and maintain contact with the patient to ensure their well-being, safety, and safety of others”.

It was also found that patients were not always cared for by staff who knew them nor the service well, due to lots of agency staff being used.

People mostly said they felt safe, valued and respected, according to the report, but some people on acute wards said staff on night shifts were uncaring.

Meanwhile, the trust is also being investigated in the Essex Mental Health Independent Inquiry, which is gathering evidence for patient deaths over a 21-year period.

Patients who died under the trust's care include Matthew Leahy, who died in Chelmsford in 2012, and Chris Nota, an austistic 19-year-old who died in 2020.

Rob Assall, CQC’s director of operations in London and the east of England, said: “When we inspected the trust, we were very disappointed to find people’s safety being affected by many of the same issues we told the trust about at previous inspections.

“This is because leaders weren’t always creating a culture of learning across all levels of the organisation, meaning they didn’t ensure people’s care was continuously improving or that they were learning from events to ensure they didn’t happen again.

“We found multiple incidents where staff had fallen asleep or didn’t interact with people during observations.

“Yet senior leaders believed observations had improved because their data wasn’t always accurate.

“Despite these issues, leaders recognised the need to develop a learning culture and were implementing many programmes to do so.”

A spokesperson for Essex Partnership University Trust said: “We’re committed to working with CQC and partners to improve the quality of care that we give to our patients and those who use our services.

“While we are naturally disappointed by the overall rating change, as the CQC acknowledged, we’re already working on a number of areas to improve services for those who rely on us, so that they receive the compassionate care they deserve.

“In the six months since the CQC inspection significant progress has been around the scale and pace of change across the Trust, working with patients, service users and their families to jointly transform all aspects of care.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know