Baby left with bleed on the brain after being 'violently shaken' by Dad

A father who shook his baby son so violently that he was left with a bleed on the brain and behind his eyes has been jailed for more than a year.

The man in his 20s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, assaulted the child when he was left looking after the boy for just over an hour on May 30 2019.

Neighbours called emergency services after the father came running out of the house in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire screaming for help, saying that the 10-month-old baby boy was not breathing.

One of the neighbours performed CPR and by the time paramedics arrived the baby boy was breathing again.

He was taken to hospital where medical checks revealed he had a bleed on the brain, retinal bleeding behind his eyes and bruises of varying age all over his body.

The father was arrested, and told police that his son's bruises happened because he was just learning to walk and "just kept bumping into things".

He told police the baby was playing happily and "just went floppy" after falling off a child-sized chair.

He claimed the baby had refused a nap all day and thought he had cried himself unconscious.

However, medical experts believed the boy’s injuries were more likely to be a result of shaking, and that the excessive bruising was due to 'rough or impatient handling or lack of supervision'. The father was later served a postal requisition charging him with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He later pleaded guilty to GBH without intent and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday 7 July where he was jailed for one year and eight months.

Sentencing, Judge Peter Rook KC said it was clear he 'shook the child severely' after losing control when the young boy was disturbed, crying and expected to be having a nap.

He praised the neighbour who performed CPR on the baby, saying her actions may well have saved the child’s life and highlighting that the incident had had a “detrimental effect” on the woman.

Judge Rook added the shaking of the baby caused severe injury, which could have proved fatal had the bleeding continued, but 'happily and most fortunately' the boy had made a good recovery and left hospital four days after being admitted.

He was urged to suspend the father’s prison sentence and heard mitigation that he was now in a new relationship, had matured and was in work - but rejected the proposal, stating the risks from severe shaking were 'just too high, even if a temporary loss of self-control.'DC Amanda Sylvester, who investigated, said: "This was a shocking and upsetting case in which a boy of just 10 months old suffered significant injuries. "His father was one of the people he relied upon to keep him safe but he did the opposite."Thankfully, the young boy is now thriving in a safe and happy environment, but the outcome could have been much worse if the appropriate agencies had not become involved when they did.

"I’d like to praise the medical professionals who noticed when something didn’t seem quite right, and the neighbour who gave important first aid before paramedics arrived.

"I would also urge anyone who is concerned for the welfare of a child to report it.

"We all have a responsibility to protect children in our communities – just one call could make all the difference."

