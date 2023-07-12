The High Court has given Southend United FC more time to secure its future and clear its tax debt.

HM Revenue & Customs had issued a winding-up petition over £275,000 of unpaid taxes but a judge in a specialist court on Wednesday 12 July adjourned the hearing and said the case would be reconsidered next month.

Judge Sally Barber considered arguments at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

Chairman of the financially troubled non-League club, Ron Martin, requested a 42-day extension to finalise a sale of the club.

He has been trying to find a buyer for the club since putting it up for sale in March.

Judge Barber said the case would be reconsidered in six weeks.

She was told by Mr Martin that more time was needed to complete the sale of the club and clear the debt.

Another judge had adjourned a hearing in May after being told that a sale of the National League club was under way.

The size of the debt emerged at the hearing in May

.

Mr Martin represented the club at Wednesday's hearing.

He told Judge Barber: "We are seeking an adjournment for 42 days to complete the sale."

HMRC has issued a number of winding-up petitions against Southend over unpaid tax in recent years.

Southend, who dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2020/21 season, featured in an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in March, after HMRC issued an earlier winding-up petition over unpaid tax.

Another judge heard how that debt had been cleared.

